Rochester man convicted in deadly 2020 shooting witnessed by child

UPDATE (Feb. 3. 2022): A Rochester man on Wednesday was convicted by a jury in state Supreme Court for the 2020 shooting death of a man on Sander Street.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Tory Aldridge, now 28, was convicted of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies, in the March 2020 fatal shooting of Norris Jay of Rochester.

Jay was standing on the porch of a Sander Street home watching his 10-year-old nephew play outside when Aldridge approached the house and shot Jay. The child witnessed the homicide, according to the DA's Office.

The "conviction is a direct result of the courage and strength of the young witnesses who faced their uncle’s murderer in court,” said assistant district attorney Hillary Langdon, who prosecuted the case.

"The bravery of a 10-year-old child led to justice for his uncle," District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. "It is our hope that this child will continue to heal from not only the death of a loved one but also the trauma of witnessing this terrible homicide.”

Aldridge is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17 by state Supreme Court Justice Vincent Dinolfo.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 13, 2020): Rochester police have arrested a city man in connection with a shooting death that happened two months ago in northeast Rochester.

Tory Aldridge, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Norris L. Jay, 49, of Rochester. Aldridge was to be arraigned in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not specified a motive for the killing but say the two men knew each other.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, police were called to 51 Sander St. and found Jay dead from a gunshot wound. His body was in an area of the multi-family home that was not regularly used, according to an earlier press release from Capt. Frank Umbrino.

At around 5 p.m. on March 7, officers had been called to the Sander Street address for a report of gunshots fired outside the house and when they arrived saw several people running from the scene.

Aldridge’s arrest involved the Rochester Police Department’s major crimes, special investigations and tactical units and SWAT team.

