Rochester man convicted of murder in 2020 Easter triple shooting on Clifford Avenue

Updated story (Dec. 17, 2021): A 29-year-old Rochester man was convicted by a Monroe County jury of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder Friday for a April 2020 triple shooting.

Dvontea Alexander was also found guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the April 12, 2020 slaying of Justin McMillan and the attempted murder of two other victims.

“I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for leading a thorough investigation that led to the apprehension and successful prosecution of Dvontea Alexander,” First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles said in a release. “While the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office agrees with today’s jury verdict, Justin McMillan will never be able to return to his family. Dvontea Alexander took a young man from his loved ones and nearly killed two others and a life sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections is appropriate for his violent actions.”

Alexander, who faces up to 50 years to life in state prison, will be sentenced Feb. 11, 2022, by County Court Judge Douglas Randall.

Original story (April 22, 2020): A Rochester man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Clifford Avenue on Easter Sunday.

Dvontea Alexander, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, said Deputy Chief Mark Mura of the Rochester Police Department.

Alexander is accused of fatally shooting Justin McMillian, 24, of Rochester on Clifford Avenue, near Portland Avenue, around 1:20 a.m. on April 12, Mura said. McMillian was one of three Rochester men shot at the the scene.

McMillian, who was shot once in the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The two other men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Of the two other shooting victims, one suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries, officers said.

On Tuesday, SWAT teams from the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriffs Office executed a search warrant on Carthage Drive in Rochester. A loaded handgun was recovered during the search, Mura said.

Alexander is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court Wednesday morning, Mura said. Additional charges are pending.

The triple shooting also sparked controversy last week when mourners gathered on Clifford Avenue on Easter Sunday to remember McMillian, potentially exposing hundreds to COVID-19. Police, directed by their superiors and Mayor Lovely Warren, opted not to break up the gathering, saying that it had already grown significantly large by the time police reached the scene on Clifford Avenue.

McMillian's slaying marks the city's eighth homicide of 2020.

