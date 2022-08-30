Rochester man convicted in Wheatfield arson case

Aug. 30—A Niagara County Court jury has convicted a Rochester man of setting a Wheatfield hotel on fire in November 2020.

The jury returned the verdict against Richard M. Pesono, 64, after a trial before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Pesono was found guilty of fourth-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment,

He faces up to 7 years in prison when he returns to court for sentencing in November.

Pesono was accused of igniting an arson blaze that ripped through several rooms of the Days Inn, 2821 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield. The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2020. When fire companies arrived on the scene, they said they encountered several rooms fully engulfed in flames.

Sheriff's deputies, who were also in scene, went room-to-room evacuating those still inside the hotel.

Fire crews from St. Johnsburg, Adams, Shawnee, Bergholz, Frontier, Sanborn Volunteer Fire Departments and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station battled the blaze, which did extensive damage to the hotel. Pesono, who was staying at the hotel, was accused of starting the fire in an unoccupied room.

Two people suffered minor injuries, but were treated at the scene.

Seaman praised the work of arson investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara County Fire iNvestigation Unit. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christine Savoia and Jessica Maulucci.