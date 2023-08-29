Rochester man could face life in prison for supplying drugs that resulted in death

DOVER — A Rochester man was indicted on a charge related to providing illegal narcotics which caused a person's death.

Tyler J. Harvey, 28, last known address of Norway Plains Road, was indicted by a Strafford County grand jury on a felony charge of acts prohibited, death resulting. The special level felony carries a potential life in prison sentence.

Harvey is alleged in the indictment to have supplied a person identified in court documents by initials with methamphetamines and/or fentanyl on May 6, 2020. The died as a result of ingesting the drugs.

Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.

Assistant Strafford County Attorney Patrick Conroy said because the charge against Harvey was a direct indictment, no court paperwork is available at this time, and Harvey is not in custody.

"He is scheduled as a walk-in, to be arraigned on the charge on Sept. 28, at 12:30 p.m., in Strafford County Superior Court," said Conroy. "A bail hearing will likely be scheduled at that time."

Conroy said that, at this time, no further information can be released.

Harvey has previously been arrested at least three times by local police on drug-related charges.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester NH man may face life sentence for providing fatal drugs