Rochester man dies from suspected overdose, police say

Dec. 7—ROCHESTER — A 58-year-old Rochester man was found deceased in his apartment on the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man is the third person to die in that apartment this month. The bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a different 58-year-old man were found in the apartment last week.

Police suspect the deaths are related to overdoses and are waiting on toxicology reports to determine the cause of death.

The newest death was discovered by the man's landlord who agreed to check on the man after speaking to the man's social worker. Signs of drug use, specifically paraphernalia, was found at the scene Tuesday. No signs of drug use were discovered in the apartment following the discovery of the previous pair.

The social worker discovered the two bodies last week while dropping off supplies at the man's apartment.

Police found no signs of violence following the discovery of all three bodies.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.