Rochester man to face trial for child pornography charges

BEAVER — A Rochester man will face trial for charges including multiple counts of reported child pornography.

Christian Winterhalter, 48, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday at the Beaver County Courthouse.

He is accused of using the social media site Kik to solicit and send nude photos to and from underage children, and talking to who he believed to be a 12-year-old female, but was really an undercover agent.

He is also accused of possessing two cell phones that had multiple images of child pornography.

In total, Winterhalter is charged with 25 counts of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating photos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.

He remains lodged in the Beaver County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

