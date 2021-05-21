Rochester man faces four more child pornography charges

May 21—A Rochester man already facing dozens of child pornography charges is facing four more charges alleging sexual crimes with minors.

A criminal complaint charging Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, with felonies of possession of pornographic work featuring a person under 13, use of minors in sexual performance/pornographic work, solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct-prohibited act and solicit child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct was filed in Olmsted County District Court on May 14.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on June 22.

Spread across three cases, Pichurin already faces a combined 53 charges, which includes 10 counts of possession of pornographic work, 20 counts of use of minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, one count of dissemination pornographic work involving a minor, 20 counts of possession of pornographic work of a person younger than 13 and two counts of soliciting a juvenile. He has been released on bail in those cases.

All the cases stem from January 2021 search warrants executed by members of the Rochester Police Department following a child pornography complaint and Pichurin's laptop was taken.

In the new case, police allege that Pichurin communicated with a girl between the ages of 10 and 13 on Snapchat. Pichurin is alleged to have sent at least one sexually explicit image of himself to the girl and had her send sexually explicit images and videos of herself to him.