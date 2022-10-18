Rochester man get federal prison sentence of 6+ years for St. Paul arsons after George Floyd’s death

A Rochester, Minn., man was sentenced Tuesday to six-and-a-half years in federal prison for setting fire to Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul and two University Avenue businesses during riots and unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

In February, Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of arson in connection with the May 28, 2020, fires at the high school, a Goodwill and the 7-Mile Sportswear store.

Following the arsons, Felan and his wife, Mena Dhaya Yousif, 23, fled to Texas and then Mexico, according to charges. Felan and Yousif were located and detained by Mexican immigration authorities in February 2021 and returned to the U.S.

Following his prison term, Felan will be on supervised release for three years. U.S. District Judge David Doty also ordered Felan to pay more than $39,000 in restitution.

