Rochester man found guilty for hammer assault, attempted murder

Jul. 14—The Rochester man who was arrested more than two years ago for a violent assault on his wife with a hammer was found guilty on all counts by an Olmsted county District Court jury Tuesday evening.

Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 67, was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder-premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent, first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

In addition to finding Kinyanjui guilty on all, jurors were also asked to answer if the crime was committed in the presence of a child. The jury found that it had. Kinyanjui is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8. He was ordered held without right to bail or bond.

Rochester police were called to a house in the 5100 block of 54th Avenue Northwest about 7 p.m. May 8, 2019, where a 40-year-old woman and her daughter were waiting outside. The woman told police her father was assaulting her mother, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said a day after the incident.

Jurors learned that a 66-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull, two broken wrists, a liver laceration, a broken lower back and multiple facial lacerations. A Rochester police sergeant found two of the woman's teeth on her bedroom floor.

Jury selection began on July 5 with opening statements beginning on July 7. The final witness for the prosecution took the stand Tuesday morning. The defense did not call any witnesses and rested its case shortly after the prosecution rests its case.

Kinyanjui did not testify although it appeared he might after twice telling Judge Chase, out of the view of the jurors, that he wanted to testify. After multiple discussions with his attorneys, both in earlier in the week and on Tuesday, Kinyanjui decided to exercise his right to remain silent and did not testify.

During the trial, jurors heard from medial professionals, police officers and the woman's family as well as watched body-worn camera footage of the police response.

"We are here today because of this defendant's anger and entitlement," Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Arianna Whitney said in her closing statements Tuesday.

Story continues

The door to the bedroom where the assault occurred was locked and officers first had to kick in a panel on the door and then used a TASER on Kinyanjui.

"This was a prolonged assault. It wasn't just three hits and he was done. He assaulted her for 20 minutes, nearly ending her life," Whitney said. "He felt entitled to kill her."

In the defense's closing statements, attorney Kelsey Anderson said they did not concede prosecutors proved any of the elements in the case. During the trial, jurors heard that Kinyanjui made threats toward his wife, including one in 2012 when his wife visited him in Kenya.

"Despite that threat, five years later the family decided to bring him to the U.S.," Anderson told the jurors. "If any of the family saw it as a genuine threat, they would not have sponsored him to come to the U.S."