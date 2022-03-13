Rochester man gets 25 years to life for fatal beating with liquor bottle

Gavel image

A Rochester man who fatally beat another man to death with a liquor bottle was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life.

A jury in October convicted Joshua Ross, 26, of first-degree manslaughter for the homicide of 20-year-old Zaquan Jackson.

Ross assaulted Jackson with the liquor bottle on Aug. 23, 2000, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"Once they arrived, (Rochester police) officers found Zaquan Jackson ... struggling for his life," according to a news release from the DA's Office. "Zaquan Jackson died four days later at Strong Memorial Hospital."

Police later identified Ross as the assailant and arrested him in September 2020.

