Rochester man gets 30 days in jail for 2021 child sexual assault

Dec. 4—ROCHESTER — A 64-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to a month in jail by an Olmsted County District judge for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in 2021.

Paul Alan Collopy pleaded guilty to felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old as part of a November plea deal that capped his sentence to 30 days, which can be served on work release.

He was sentenced to five years of probation by Judge Christa Daily. Daily also ordered a stay of imposition in his case, per Collopy's plea deal. He was also ordered to complete a sex offender program, register as a predatory offender and not use the internet or have contact with children unless approved by a probation officer.

Collopy will also be on electronic home monitoring for 30 days after his jail release. As of Monday morning, Dec. 4, He is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Collopy is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old juvenile several times starting around April 2021.

The juvenile and her mother reported the abuse in May 2022 to the Rochester Police Department. Throughout May and June of 2022, the juvenile reported multiple instances of Collopy sexually assaulting her.