Rochester man gets 33 months in prison for 2023 robbery, assault

Feb. 28—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man charged in a violent robbery of a 24-year-old Oronoco man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Wednesday.

In a sentencing hearing in Olmsted County District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 23, told sentencing judge Pamela King that he had "tried his best" in his most recent stint in substance abuse rehabilitation.

"I don't think prison would be good for me," Mohamed told the court.

Preston Selleck, his attorney, called Mohamed's problems "fixable."

However, King sentenced Mohamed to 33 months in prison saying Mohamed had been doing "pretty good" at addressing substance abuse problems but "not great."

"I hope someday, Mr. Mohamed, you like yourself as much as your family here sitting behind you," King said motioning to a half dozen of Mohamed's family members sitting in the courtroom Wednesday.

King ordered Mohamed to serve two thirds of the term in prison and one third on supervised release if he served that time with no violations.

Mohamed plead guilty to simple robbery, a felony, in December 2023. A charge of aggravated robbery was dismissed.

Michael DeBolt, associate Olmsted County Attorney, agreed with Mohamed and Mohamed's attorney Preston Selleck that substance abuse was a factor in Mohamed's legal problems, but that he needs to put more effort into his non-substance abuse problems.

"When he uses, his behavior escalates to violence," DeBolt said.

Mohamed was one of

three people arrested near Silver Lake the morning of May 3, 2023, after a man reported he was assaulted and robbed there

at around 6:20 a.m. The man said he was walking along a path between Seventh Street Northeast and East Silver Lake Drive Northeast when three men approached him and demanded his wallet.

After the man refused to give them his wallet, two of the men, one of them identified as Mohamed, began to beat and choke him. One of the attackers grabbed the man's wallet and left the scene.

Mohamed along with two other people were apprehended by Rochester Police shortly after the incident was reported. The men were found with cash, bank cards and identification reportedly taken. The man reporting the robbery had injuries consistent with the reported assault. He was treated on the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance responders.