Rochester man gets 9 years in federal prison for drug possession, distribution

Jul. 10—A Rochester man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison last week for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in New Hampshire, federal prosecutors announced.

Bradford Sargent, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.

On March 28, Sargent pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Sargent's co-defendant, Jennelle Brown, was sentenced to five years in federal prison on May 12.

Sargent and Brown were arrested at the Homewood Suites Hotel in Portsmouth in February 2022 after a two-month investigation into the distribution of illegal substances in Rockingham and Strafford counties, according to Rockingham County High Sheriff Charles Massahos.

Officers searching their room uncovered large quantities of money, drugs and drug ledgers. Searches of two vehicles, storage units and safety deposit boxes uncovered more currency and drugs. In total, law enforcement seized over $130,000, approximately 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 650 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine.

"The defendant and his co-defendant were significant fentanyl and methamphetamine dealers in the Seacoast," Young said in a statement. "Law enforcement in the Granite State will continue their concerted efforts to disrupt conspiracies to distribute vast quantities of these dangerous drugs."

"Today's sentence holds Bradford Sargent accountable for trafficking significant amounts of deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine in New Hampshire, and perpetuating the destructive cycle of drug addiction," said Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement.

"The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and disrupt other large-scale drug traffickers like him who are intent on flooding our communities with their poison."