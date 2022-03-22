Rochester man gets over 6 years in prison for possessing child sexual exploitation images

Mar. 22—A Rochester man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal court for possession of child pornography.

Michael A. Clemence, 36, was charged last year after federal agents seized numerous electronic devices at his home that contained more than 1,300 child exploitation images, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

The investigation began in 2020, when the New Hampshire office of Homeland Security Investigations was notified that someone at a Rochester IP address had accessed a website known for sharing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

Agents identified Clemence as the subscriber and interviewed him last May. According to the news release, Clemence "made no admissions but volunteered that his wife had previously found disturbing material on their home computer and that they subsequently wiped the computer's hard drive and gave the computer away."

Authorities said Clemence's wife later confirmed that she had discovered thousands of images of child exploitation on her husband's laptop computer.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Clemence's residence and seized electronic devices later found to contain such images. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified 1,351 images depicting "known minor victims," the release said.

Clemence previously pleaded guilty on December 7, 2021. In addition to his sentence, Clemence was ordered to pay $52,000 in restitution and will be under supervised release for 10 years after his release from prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from Rochester Police and Merrimack County Sheriff's Office.

"Innocent children are exploited and harmed during the creation of child sexual abuse material," said U.S. Attorney John J. Farley. "By amassing a significant quantity of graphic images of minors, this defendant furthered the exploitation of these youthful victims. To protect innocent children from harm, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who possess or distribute these horrific images of sexual abuse."

"Clemence downloaded material that depicted the horrific abuse of children. HSI is proud to work alongside our partners at the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate and seek prosecution of those who download child exploitation material," said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations' Boston Field Office. "We are grateful for the additional assistance of the Rochester Police Department and Merrimack County Sheriff's Office in this case."