Rochester man given 12 days jail for sexual assault against disabled man

Jan. 3—ROCHESTER — A 59-year-old Rochester man was given 12 days in jail and five years of probation last week in Olmsted County District Court for a 2021 sexual assault of a disabled man.

Daniel Robert Keal pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in September as part of a plea deal that dismissed two other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Keal appeared before District Judge Christina Stevens on Dec. 29, 2022, and was ordered to complete a sex offender program, register as a predatory offender and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles or vulnerable adults. Stevens also ordered Keal to abstain from sexually explicit material and barred him from using the internet without approval.

He was previously convicted of three counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1999 in Olmsted County.

According to the criminal complaint:

Keal sexually assaulted a developmentally delayed man who needs 24-hour care on Dec. 10, 2021. He told an officer with the Rochester Police Department that the man wanted the incident to occur but that the man was scared and thought that Keal might hurt him.

He told police that he knew the man was disabled.

Keal threatened to kick the man in the groin if he told staff what happened, the man reported to RPD. The sexual assault lasted about an hour.