Rochester man given 30 days jail for possessing child sexual abuse material; police found over 1,500 files

Sep. 12—ROCHESTER — A 44-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Tuesday, Sept. 12, for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Jon Anthony Jones pleaded guilty to one count of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old earlier this year in exchange for the dismissal of nine other similar charges. His plea deal allows for him to serve his jail sentence on work release, if eligible.

He appeared before Judge Lisa Hayne Tuesday where, in addition to his jail sentence, Hayne ordered Jones to successfully complete a sex offender program and register as a predatory.

He is also barred from having unsupervised contact with children, accessing the internet without approval and must abstain from alcohol and controlled substances.

He must begin his sentence by March 1, 2024.

As of Tuesday morning, Jones has not been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Jones on Aug. 5, 2022, after receiving a tip from the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about suspected child sexual abuse material being uploaded to Microsoft Bing Image.

An IP address connected to the Microsoft account was associated with Jones.

Jones ultimately told an RPD investigator that he had viewed child sexual abuse material while searching for adult content.

In total, police found 1,538 files of child sexual abuse material on Jones' laptop during a search warrant. The ages of the children depicted ranged from 2 to 8 years old.