Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for 2018 shooting incident

Oct. 10—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was given a stayed 60-month prison sentence Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court for an incident involving the firing of a gun during an argument in downtown Rochester in September 2018.

James Comer Grant, 42, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to illegally possessing ammunition and a firearm and threats of violence, both felonies as part of a plea deal that dismissed a count of recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and an additional count of threats of violence.

He was also given a stayed 30-month prison sentence for the threats of violence conviction that will run concurrently with his firearm possession conviction.

District Judge Christina Stevens also ordered Grant to serve five years of supervised probation and to do 100 hours of community service.

According to court documents, a witness told law enforcement that Grant fired a weapon into the air during a September 2018 argument with a woman in downtown Rochester. No injuries were reported but police found a bullet casing in the area.

He was

arrested shortly after

the incident.