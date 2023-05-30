Rochester man held on $200K bail for violent sex assault

May 30—ROCHESTER — A 28-year-old Rochester man is accused of threatening to kill a woman while he sexually assaulted her.

Andrew William Jones appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Friday, May 26, 2023, on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic abuse by strangulation and domestic assault, all felonies.

Chase ordered Jones be held on an unconditional $200,000 bail. Jones' next court appearance is scheduled for June 8, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

During a May 21, 2023, investigation into a bomb threat at Apache Mall, a woman appeared more shaken than the others. When a Rochester Police Department officer asked if she was okay, she told the officer about Jones sexually assaulting her the night prior.

What began as consensual intercourse ended with Jones threatening to kill her before strangling her. He eventually stopped after the woman hit him.

The assault happened at a rural Olmsted County residence and was referred to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

Jones was intoxicated more so than usual and he strangled her harder than he meant to, he told law enforcement.

Jones was previously convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for an assault in 2017 and domestic assault by strangulation for an assault in 2016.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.