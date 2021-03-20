Rochester man held on $40,000 bail for robbery

Mar. 20—A Rochester man was ordered held on $40,000 unconditional bail Friday morning less than 12 hours after he reportedly stole the phone of a hotel clerk.

Abdinajib Mohamed Warsame, 35, is charge in Olmsted County District Court with felony simple robbery. At his first appearance, Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $40,000. Allen did not set conditional bail. Warsame is listed as having no permanent address.

Rochester police were called about 12:10 a.m. Friday to the Baymont Hotel, 1230 S. Broadway Ave., for a report that a man was causing problems after being told the hotel had no vacancies, according to the criminal complaint. The man reportedly came after the 61-year-old desk clerk, "said something not nice" and then put his hand around the clerk's neck before grabbing the clerk's phone off a table and leaving, according to the criminal complaint.

Prior to the call, officers had received several calls about a group of people causing problems. The officer who responded to the South Broadway Avenue hotel believed the description the clerk gave matched that of Warsame.

The officer showed the clerk a photo of Warsame taken from body camera footage from an interaction with Warsame earlier in the night. The clerk said it was possible the man in the photograph was the same person who came into the hotel, but was unsure. Police had also located Warsame and brought him in a squad to the hotel for the clerk to identify. Again, the clerk said he thought it was possible it was the same person, but he was unsure.

Warsame was released. He was arrested after officers reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel. At the time of his arrest, Warsame declined to speak with officers.