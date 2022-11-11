Rochester man indicted on child sex exploitation charges

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man, who was being held in Maine on child sex charges, was indicted on federal charges for the exploitation of a minor.

Richard J. Crispin, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 24, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced recently.

Crispin has been in custody since April, 2021 on related charges in Maine. He had an initial appearance Tuesday, and he will remain in custody pending resolution of his federal and state criminal matters.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Somersworth Police, the Strafford County Sheriff's Office, the North Berwick Police and the Rochester Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam T. Le.

