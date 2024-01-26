Rochester man indicted on first-degree murder in Christmas 2022 death

Jan. 25—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man accused of in a Christmas weekend death in 2022 has been indicted on first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Mustafa Rahshad Bush, who was

previously charged with second-degree murder,

is now facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder with intent, first-degree murder with a pattern of domestic abuse and an additional charge of second-degree murder with intent.

The indictment was issued on Wednesday, Jan. 24, by a grand jury in Olmsted County.

In Minnesota, first-degree murder can only be charged by a grand jury. If Bush is convinced of either first-degree murder charge, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.

The case stems from an investigation into the death of Kimberly Robinson, who was found in rural Olmsted County on Dec. 26, 2022. Robinson had been in a relationship with Bush and was last seen at a holiday party on Christmas Eve in 2022. Robinson died from a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

Robinson's body was found in a ditch in Cascade Township by a woman walking her dog near River Bluff Lane Northwest and West River Road, the Post Bulletin previously reported. When the dog started pulling on its leash, the woman looked down and saw what she thought was an arm.

According to the criminal complaint, an autopsy showed Robinson was shot through her neck from left to right, which appears to have caused her death. Robinson also had a contusion on her forehead that appeared to go to the bone of her skull.

Law enforcement worked through blizzard-like conditions while processing the crime scene.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Robinson and Bush were dating and the pair had recently gotten into an argument, the complaint said. The couple lived together in a southeast Rochester home, but Robinson told a witness on Christmas Eve that she was then staying with a friend.

Cell phone location data from both Robinson and Bush show them following a similar path throughout Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, court documents said. Witnesses also put Robinson and Bush together the evening of Christmas Eve and the early morning of Christmas Day.