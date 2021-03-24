Rochester man makes first appearance on 21 new charges

Mar. 24—A Rochester man now facing 53 child pornography charges spread across three cases made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday on the latest charges.

Arkady Pichurin, 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on 10 counts of use of minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, 10 counts of possession of pornographic work of a person under 13, and one count of soliciting a juvenile.

Judge Lisa Hayne set conditional bail at $100,000 and unconditional bail at $300,000 for 26-year-old Pichurin. The bail is concurrent with an older case, in which Pichurin posted the conditional bail amount.

Pichurin is alleged to have exchanged sexually explicit Snapchat videos and images with a 9-year-old Wisconsin girl, according to the criminal complaint. The girl told investigators she began speaking to a boy who said he was 14 years old around Halloween. The girl did not know the boy's name, but he would send her videos of his genitals and asked that she do the same.

"At times (the girl) would tell the male that she did not want to send videos or pictures, but he told her that she needed to," the complaint reads. "The male told (the girl) he would like her to be his girlfriend. (The girl) believed that Pichurin lived three hours from her."

Pichurin is also charged in two other cases.