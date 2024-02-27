Rochester man who pleaded guilty to impregnating 12-year-old gets 13 years in prison

Feb. 26—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man was given 13 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Troy'onta Antjuan Lee said little in an afternoon sentencing hearing Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 as Olmsted County District Court Judge Pamela King handed him a 13-year sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Lee pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 28, 2023.

The girl's mother reported the assaults to the Rochester Police Department on June 30, 2023.

Lee's attorney, Abbey Bowe, asked for a lighter sentence than the 12 to 14 years outlined in sentencing guidelines for the felony offense. Bowe cited his age and the fact that he admitted to the offense and took responsibility for it.

"He has a very long life ahead of him," Bowe said. "Mr. Lee has, from the very beginning, taken responsibility."

Brooke Monson-Deboer, a social worker and victim advocate with Olmsted County read a victim impact statement written by the 12-year-old's mother. The statement described watching a 12-year-old girl deal with the fact that she was pregnant and would have to terminate the pregnancy.

The girl first dropped from sports, then withdrew from school and eventually withdrew from all her friends, the girl's mother wrote.

"No 12-year-old should go through this," Monson-Deboer read.

The statement also outlined that the abuse began when the girl was around 6 or 7. It noted that Lee admitted only to the incident that led to the girl's pregnancy.

"He is not taking responsibility for years of sexual abuse to my daughter," the statement read.

King said Lee met some of the reasons for receiving a sentence that departs from the set guidelines. However, in explaining her decision not to depart from sentencing guidelines, she said the victim's age and ordeal played a key role in her decision.

"There is nobody who comes out of this without their entire lives changed forever," King said.

King ordered Lee to serve two-thirds of the sentence — 104 months — in prison and, if he would be eligible, serve the final 52 months on supervised release. Lee would also serve 10 years of conditional release in addition to the sentence and is required to register as a predatory sex offender.