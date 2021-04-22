Rochester man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery, domestic assault

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 21—Nearly a year after a Rochester man robbed another at gunpoint, the 20-year-old has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Chauncey Williams, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to first-degree aggravated robbery and domestic assault strangulation. The two charges are from two separate cases. Both are felonies.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on the charges on June 14 by Judge Jacob Allen.

The petition to enter a guilty plea filed with the courts indicates that remaining felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree tampering with a witness, theft and misdemeanor domestic assault will be dismissed at sentencing.

Williams was arrested on the first-degree aggravated robbery charge nearly two weeks after the April 22, 2020, incident. Rochester police were called about 10:30 p.m. that day to the 10 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest for a report of a robbery. Williams pointed what appeared to be a silver handgun at a 26-year-old man, who then turned over his mobile phone, wallet and key lanyard which had his house and car keys on it, according to the criminal complaint. Williams used the keys to take the man's car and ordered the man into the vehicle but dropped him off a short distance later.

Police later found a handgun-style HK BB gun in Williams' home. The BB gun had no orange tip and appeared to be a real firearm, the complaint states.

The domestic assault-strangulation charge was a result of a May 15 incident. He had been released from jail without bail or bond in the robbery case on May 6, according to court records.

Williams has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 conditional bail since May 21.

Recommended Stories

  • Garland announces DOJ will investigate 'potentially systemic policing issues' in Minneapolis

    The Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday in the wake of former officer Derek Chauvin's murder conviction. Garland said the investigation will focus on whether the Minneapolis Police Department "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing." His announcement came after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest in May 2020. "Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," Garland said. This probe will be separate from a previously-announced federal criminal investigation into Floyd's death, Garland noted. It will examine whether the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of "using excessive force, including during protests," as well as whether it "engages in discriminatory conduct" or unlawful treatment of people with behavioral health disabilities. "Building trust between community and law enforcement will take time and effort by all of us," Garland added. "But we undertake this task with determination and urgency, knowing that change cannot wait." AG Merrick Garland announces Justice Dept. is opening a civil investigation into whether Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern of unconstitutional or unlawful policing He says Chauvin's verdict "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis" pic.twitter.com/5BGTz84XyG — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2021 More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Chauvin guilty verdict: 'If Facebook can be safer for Black people, why isn’t that the default setting?'

    Facebook has used powerful emergency measures to stop hate speech and calls to violence before. Critics ask: Why don't they use them all the time?

  • Vanita Gupta confirmed as associate attorney general

    With a 51-49 vote, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general. As promised, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) joined the Democrats in voting for Gupta, who is now the first woman of color to serve as associate attorney general. In this role, Gupta is the No. 3 Justice Department official, after Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Gupta led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration, and Republicans accused her of having "radical" positions on topics like drug legalization and funding for police. Democrats fired back, saying her nomination was endorsed by several law enforcement organizations. "We never have had a former civil rights attorney serving in such a position of prominence at the Justice Department," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. "In that sense alone, Ms. Gupta would bring a long overdue perspective to our federal law enforcement agency." More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • How the US ranks among other wealthy countries on police killings

    The calls for police reform in the United States have grown louder since the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody last summer. The US has the highest rate of police killings among most wealthy countries, according to a report from the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI), a criminal justice think tank. The report found that the US has at least three times the number of police killings compared to peer countries.

  • ‘Did I Strike a Nerve?’: Democrat Val Demings Fires Back at Republican Jim Jordan During Hate Crimes Hearing

    The lawmakers sparred over an amendment to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

  • Minneapolis police face U.S. bias probe after Floyd murder verdict

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following a jury's verdict that former city police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. The probe is the first major action of Attorney General Merrick Garland, after President Joe Biden vowed to address systemic racism in the United States.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • The Ohio county where a 16-year-old girl was shot by an officer has the highest police shooting death rate, according to a recent study

    Franklin County, where Bryant was shot, accounted for a third of Ohio African-American police intervention fatalities, according to a study.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • 'I feel vindicated': Floyd supporters praise guilty verdict

    Chauvin was convicted of murder on Tuesday in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, criminally liable in Floyd's death last year after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Deliberations began on Monday and lasted just over 10 hours.In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, as he and three fellow officers arrested Floyd, who was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.Chauvin had pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree unintentional murder involving "intentional infliction of bodily harm," third-degree unintentional "depraved mind" murder involving an "act eminently dangerous to others," and second-degree manslaughter involving a death caused by "culpable negligence."

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion demolished by new owner

    ‘Symbolic power of destroying house of horrors cannot be overstated,’ says attorney representing around 50 alleged victims of convicted sex offender

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • GOP pushes record number of anti-protest bills to ‘silence dissent,’ critics say

    Some proposals would grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters, stop demonstrators from accessing unemployment aid and turn misdemeanours into felonies

  • Class ring returned to owner after a 20-year journey that began on the ocean floor

    Dwight Cenac lost his class ring 20 years ago. It finally made its way back after being found on the ocean floor off the coast of Honduras.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • EU artificial intelligence rules will ban 'unacceptable' use

    An outright ban on some AI systems, such as "social scoring" by governments, is proposed for the EU.

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict