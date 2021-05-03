Rochester man pleads guilty in exposing cases

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

May 3—A Rochester man charged with exposing himself to multiple people in downtown Rochester last year pleaded guilty Friday to three charges in three cases.

Zackaria Muhyidin Ahmed, 19, was facing 11 charges, mostly misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor charges, spread across five cases in Olmsted County District Court.

Ahmed pleaded guilty Friday to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of gross misdemeanor harassment. A charge of misdemeanor indecent exposure and two counts of gross misdemeanor of harassment were dismissed Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 by Judge Joseph Chase.

The petition to enter a guilty plea indicates that all remaining charges are likely to be dismissed at sentencing. The plea agreement also notes that Ahmed could receive a stay of imposition on both harassment charges and a stay of adjudication on the criminal sexual conduct charge.

A stay of imposition means that if a person successfully completes the terms of their probation, the gross misdemeanor charges would be reduced to misdemeanor charges on his record. A stay of adjudication means a guilty conviction is not entered on a person's record and the charge will ultimately be dismissed if they successfully complete probation.

He also will have to cooperate with a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow any recommendations that come from it.

Ahmed was arrested in December 2020. The five cases stem from incidents that were alleged to have occurred on Sept. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 4, Nov. 19 and Dec. 14. The Nov. 19 incident is the only one that has a felony charge — fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The incidents primarily occurred between Fourth Avenue Southwest and 11th Avenue Southwest, from Second Street South to Second Street Northwest.

