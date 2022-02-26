Rochester man pleads guilty to federal charge for St. Paul arsons

Feb. 25—MINNEAPOLIS — The Rochester man who was arrested in Mexico last February on allegations that he set fires to retail stores and a school during the summer of 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, to a federal arson charge.

Jose Angel Felan, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of Minnesota to one count of arson. A sentencing date has not been set.

Felan was accused of maliciously damaging and destroying a Goodwill retail store, Gordon Parks High School and the 7 Mile Sportswear store on University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020, in the unrest following the death of George Floyd. Gordon Parks High School is located at the same intersection as the Goodwill outlet.

Felan and his wife, Mena Dhaya Yousif, were arrested by Mexican authorities on Feb. 15, 2021, following an anonymous tip. Yousif pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a federal charge of being an accessory after the fact. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. According to the plea agreement, the guideline range for a person with Yousif's criminal history could face 18 to 24 months in prison as well as at least one year to a maximum of three years of supervised release.

A third person, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, was also charged in the incident. He pleaded guilty in March to a role in the fire at Gordon Parks High School. He was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2022, by Judge David S. Doty to 60 months of probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $34,028.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the St. Paul Police and Fire departments and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.