Rochester man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Nov. 16—MINNEAPOLIS — A 49-year-old Rochester man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Marcus Anthony Jackson was found to have a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol following a May 2022 search warrant at Jackson's residence by the Rochester Police Department. Jackson has multiple felony convictions in Olmsted, Ramsey and Hennepin counties and is ineligible to own a firearm.

"At the beginning of the search, Jackson indicated there were no firearms present. However, as an officer began to search above the kitchen cabinets, Jackson informed the officer that he had a gun above the refrigerator," Luger wrote in a news release.

Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Joan N. Erickson to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Rochester Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew S. Ebert is prosecuting the case.