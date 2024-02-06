Rochester man pleads guilty to luring a minor in Grand Forks County

Feb. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to Class C felony luring a minor by computer in Grand Forks County on Monday, Feb. 5, and will be sentenced in June.

Daniel Herman Henke, 27,

was arrested in July

. He arranged to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl he had prior contact with, but who was actually a Grand Forks County sheriff's deputy, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Henke engaged in a sexual conversation with the "girl" over text and planned to pick her up at the Dairy Queen in Emerado, with the intent of bringing her to a hotel in Grand Forks, the statement said.

He was arrested at Dairy Queen.

Henke

originally pleaded not guilty

and

was scheduled to stand trial

this month, but ultimately changed his plea on Monday morning at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

A proposed plea agreement would dismiss Henke's other charge, Class A misdemeanor solicitation of a minor. The Class C felony he pleaded guilty to has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

The plea agreement recommends a five-year sentence at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with three years suspended. Henke has credit for three days served.

Five years of supervised probation is recommended, as well as sex offender evaluation and completion of any follow-up recommendations, mandatory sex offender registration and no contact with the juvenile victim.

Henke can argue for a lesser amount of time to serve at the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 14.