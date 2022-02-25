Rochester man pleads guilty to May 2020 fires at St. Paul's Gordon Parks High, Goodwill

Feb. 25—A Rochester, Minn., man who fled to Mexico after attempting to burn down Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul, among other University Avenue buildings, has entered a guilty plea to a federal count of arson.

Jose Angel Felan, Jr., 35, was wanted by federal authorities in connection with fires set at the alternative learning high school, a nearby Goodwill retailer and the 7 Mile Sportswear store during riots and unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Following the arsons, Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, 23, fled to Texas and then Mexico, according to charges, but they were later apprehended and returned to the U.S. by Mexican authorities.

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats announced Friday that Felan had pleaded guilty before Judge David Doty to setting fires at the two retail locations and the school. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, the St. Paul Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melinda Williams and Emily Polachek.