Rochester man pleads guilty to raping, impregnating 14 year old

Jan. 4—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping and impregnating a 14-year-old juvenile in 2022.

Rafael Earl Steele, 38, pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during a hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 15-year-old girl gave birth last year to a premature baby that had a number of health problems. In order to identify those health problems, Mayo Clinic doctors ordered genetic testing.

A search warrant to conduct paternity testing showed a 99.99% probability Steele was the father of the child.

Steele was ordered to undergo a pre-sentence investigation including a psychosexual evaluation. A sentencing hearing is set for March 1, 2024. Steele was released with a GPS monitor pending sentencing.