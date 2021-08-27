Rochester man pleads guilty to stabbing woman in Mayo cafeteria

Aug. 27—A Rochester man who stabbed a Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys cafeteria employee during a busy morning shift in May 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to assault.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to a charge of first-degree assault.

Nasona had been charged with attempted first-degree murder-premeditated and second-degree assault. He has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since the day of the incident.

As part of the plea agreement, a joint sentencing recommendation of 103 months in state prison was presented to the court.

Rochester police were called shortly after 7 a.m. on May 29, 2019, for a report of a man with a knife who had stabbed a cafeteria worker in the employee cafeteria of Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Officers found the woman on the floor, receiving emergency medical attention from a large group of Mayo Clinic physicians and nurses for several stab wounds to her abdomen and torso, according to court documents.

Police said at the time that a 57-year-old woman had been stabbed four stab times.

At least four witnesses spoke with police about the incident. One of the woman's coworker's told police that she saw Nasona push the woman and then take out a long knife and stab her several times in the back and stomach. The coworker said she rushed to the woman's aid, pushing her away from Nasona. He reportedly slashed at the coworker before several men in the cafeteria jumped on Nasona to subdue him. The second-degree assault charge was a result of that action.

A Mayo security officer eating breakfast in the cafeteria at the time told police he wrapped his arms around Nasona and pinned him to a wall. With the assistance of another security officer, the pair were able to handcuff Nasona.

When interviewed by police, Nasona reportedly told officers he went to the hospital that day to "fight" the woman as he believed she had been unfaithful in their relationship. He said he brought the knife from home. The woman told officers that Nasona told her "today I am going to kill you," and then stabbed her in the chest. The stabbings caused damage to the woman's internal organs.

"She reported that her last thought was that she was going to die," the criminal complaint states.

A sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 4.