Rochester man pleads not guilty to luring minor in Grand Forks County

Oct. 2—GRAND FORKS — A Rochester, Minnesota, man waived his Monday, Oct. 2, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to luring minors in Grand Forks County.

Daniel Herman Henke, 27, is charged with Class C felony luring minors by electronic means and Class A misdemeanor solicitation of a minor. The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years.

Henke is accused of engaging in sexual text conversations with a Grand Forks County sheriff's deputy, who he believed was a 15-year-old girl he had prior contact with.

Henke planned to meet up with the girl in Emerado before taking her to a hotel in Grand Forks, according to an affidavit in the case.

When Henke arrived at the Dairy Queen in Emerado

to pick the girl up on July 25, he was arrested. He was released on bond within days.

Henke's final dispositional conference is scheduled for Dec. 14.