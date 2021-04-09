Rochester man pleads not guilty to St. Paul arson charges

Apr. 9—ST. PAUL — A Rochester man charged in connection to multiple St. Paul fires last year pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Jose Angel Felan Jr. made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on three counts of arson.

Felan is alleged to have "maliciously damaged and destroyed" a Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store, all in St. Paul.

According to the charges, Felan started a fire at the Goodwill store on May 28 in the unrest following the death of George Floyd. Gordon Parks High School is located at the same intersection as the Goodwill outlet.

Felan and Mena Dhaya Yousif were arrested in Mexico in February. Yousif is charged with accessory after the fact. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A third person, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, was also charged in the incident. He pleaded guilty in March to a role in the fire at Gordon Parks High School.