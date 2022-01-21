Rochester man pleads not guilty in fatal December 2020 crash

Jan. 21—ROCHESTER — The Rochester man who is charged with being twice over the legal limit for driving when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a 24-year-old woman in December 2020, pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022.

Matthew Robert Shaver, 28, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Shaver also made a demand for a jury trial on the charges. A tentative June date has been scheduled.

Shaver made his first appearance in court on the charges in May 2021. He was released on conditions.

Joharmi Rubio, 24, died as a result of injuries she suffered in the Dec. 19, 2020 crash. Court documents say she "suffered significant trauma from the crash." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On that day, Rochester police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 18th Avenue Northwest and Crimson Ridge Drive Northwest. Based on crash reconstruction, officers determined that Shaver was southbound on 18th Avenue Northwest in his 2016 Jeep Wrangler and 27-year-old Luis Rubio Lunar was in his 2018 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Crimson Ridge Drive. Lunar stopped at the intersection and then turned right to head southbound on 18th Avenue.

Police determined that Shaver struck the rear end of Lunar's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Shaver was traveling 107 mph just 2 seconds before the crash, according to the criminal complaint. The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Both men were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and blood samples were taken from both. Shaver was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.155. Lunar had no measurable amount of alcohol in his system, the complaint states. Rubio was a passenger in Lunar's car.