Rochester man reportedly grabbed officer in the groin, spit on another

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
Nov. 16—A Rochester man is charged with sexual assault after he reportedly grabbed a Rochester police officer in the groin during his arrest.

Mahamed Abikar, 28, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor fourth-degree damage.

Rochester police were called about 7:10 p.m. Monday to the area of Seventh Street and West Silver Lake Drive Northeast for a report of a man hitting a vehicle, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers learned that a man, later identified as Abikar, was in the street blocking traffic, including a Rochester Public Transit bus. Abikar allegedly punched the bus windshield and then tried to break one of its windshield wipers.

He then went to another car, kicked it and threw a bottle at the windshield, according to Moilanen.

At some point, Abikar and another man allegedly got into a fight.

When officers tried to arrest Abikar and put him in the back of a squad car, he grabbed an officer's groin, according to Moilanen. At the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Abikar spit in the face of another officer.

Neither officer required medical attention.

