Rochester man reports being robbed on South Broadway Avenue early Thursday

Sep. 30—Rochester police are investigating a report of a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning on South Broadway Avenue after a man said he was hit on the head and had his wallet taken.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to a gas station on South Broadway Avenue, near 20th Street Southeast, by a 44-year-old man. The man walked to the gas station to call 911 after the robbery.

He told police he was on the east side of Broadway Avenue, walking north when a vehicle pulled up next to him and a person got out and demanded that he hand over his wallet, Capt. Casey Moilanen said. The man reported he turned over his wallet and then was hit over the head with a hard object. The man believed he may have blacked out for a short time and when he regained consciousness, the suspect was gone.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The man was evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance staff, but declined to go to the hospital.