Rochester man reports necklace taken off neck in store parking lot

Apr. 7—ROCHESTER — A 60-year-old Rochester man had his necklace removed from his neck in a jewelry scam last weekend.

The man reported the incident, which took place around 3 p.m on Saturday, April 2, 2022, to police on Wednesday. The man told police he was at Walmart South walking in the parking lot when a black van pulled up and a couple got out an approached him with what he thought was jewelry, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The couple said something to the man, but he did not understand what. Moilanen said the man reported that the couple appeared to want him to try on some necklaces and bracelets. The couple put the items on the man then gestured for him to keep it and left. It wasn't until the man got into the store that he realized his necklace, valued at $1,500, was gone.

In summer 2021,

police took multiple reports

of similar incidents. All the victims were older Asian individuals. Police said that the latest victim was also Asian.

Police have cautioned that if you are approached by someone attempting to put jewelry on your body, they are more than likely trying to remove and steal the jewelry you are already wearing.

Moilanen has previously urged residents to "quickly disengage contact" if approached by someone who wants to show or sell them jewelry.