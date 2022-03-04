Rochester man sentenced on 10 pornography charges

Mar. 3—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man found with more than 100 pornographic images including some with minors in 2020 was sentenced Thursday, March 5, 2022, to probation.

Bryan Leroy Borland, 33, was sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne in Olmsted County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 90 days in jail. The sentence is a stayed imposition as well as a downward dispositional departure.

Borland pleaded guilty in January 2022 to 10 felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Rochester police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August 2020 regarding suspected child pornography.

Police learned that the IP address used in the tip belonged to a business in northeast Rochester and the email address received as part of the tip was associated with a residence in northwest Rochester. Records showed that Borland lived at the northwest address, according to court documents, and worked at the northeast business.

Two investigators went to the business on Aug. 19 and spoke with Borland who stated he was using an app on his phone and "some questionable stuff came up," the complaint states. Borland told police he deleted the app after he saw images of an underage child.

When police searched Borland's bedroom, they reportedly found a bag with a gun, police badge, lubricant, condoms and handcuffs. Police also found two file folders containing images of child pornography.

"Borland admitted that he printed off a bunch of pictures," the complaint states. One folder contained approximately 130 images and included photos of both clothed and unclothed people who appeared to be younger than 18.