Rochester man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stalking, beating woman

Jul. 20—A Rochester man found guilty of what one police officer called "the worst domestic assault" she had encountered in her career was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison.

Karlwin Dupree Richards, 31, was found guilty by an Olmsted County District Court jury on March 22, 2021, of more than a dozen charges including a pattern of stalking conduct, fifth-degree assault, attempted violation of a domestic abuse no contact order as well as multiple counts of domestic assault and violating a no contact order.

In addition to finding him guilty, the jury also found that Richards was a danger to public safety.

Prosecutors sought an aggravated sentence for Richards. In a seven-page sentencing memorandum, prosecutors cited Richards' criminal history of "numerous violent offenses and other 'person crimes.'"

Prosecutors also cited the brutality shown by Richards in the assault against the woman, noting that a Rochester police officer thought it "was the worst domestic assault she had encountered in a lengthy, distinguished law enforcement career," the motion reads. The judge granted the request for an upward departure from sentencing guidelines.

On Friday, Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Richards to 120 months in state prison on the pattern of stalking conduct charge. He was also sentenced to 30 months on a charge of fifth-degree assault. That sentence is to be served concurrent to the 120-month sentence, according to court records.

Because all but the fifth-degree assault charge were in relation to conduct against one person from Jan. 13, 2021, to the spring of 2021, Richards could only be sentenced for one offense against the person. Richards will receive credit for 304 days he has already served.

Rochester police officers were called about 5:50 a.m. Nov. 2, 2020, to an apartment in the 5000 block of 56th Street Northwest for a report of a woman who had been assaulted. Police had been called to that apartment complex three times in the previous 12 hours on reports that a woman could be heard calling for helping or that a woman was knocking on doors but would run off.

Witnesses told police they found a woman who had two black eyes and was bleeding from head crying in a hallway. The witnesses said that as they were about to call police, a man came "charging" around the corner to where they were standing and took the woman back down the hallway toward the elevator.

Police found the woman, as well as another man who had visible injuries to his face, when they entered Richards' apartment.