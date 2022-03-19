Rochester man sentenced to 30 years prison in Buffalo County homicide case

Mar. 19—ALMA — A Minnesota man will serve 30 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for causing the death of a Nelson woman in 2016.

Randall Q. Merrick, 50, of Rochester, Minn., was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County Court. He pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in November for causing the death of Beth Johnson, who was last seen in December 2016 at her trailer in Nelson.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered the sentence, giving Merrick credit for 630 days already served. Merrick must pay $518 in court costs and $810 in restitution. While on extended probation, he cannot consume alcohol, or take any controlled substances not prescribed by his doctor. He also cannot have any contact with the family of the victim.

Johnson's remains were later found in Blaine, Minn. A charge of hiding a corpse was read-in and dismissed.

According to the criminal comlaint, Johnson's son received a receipt from her debit card signed by Merrick a few months after her disappearance. A witness told authorities that Merrick had admitted to killing Johnson, saying "I hit her too hard."

Merrick was arrested in June 2020, and a $100,000 cash bond was set at that time.

The investigation was led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. Annie Jay from the Department of Justice prosecuted the case; she didn't return calls for comment Friday after the sentencing. Buffalo County District Attorney Tom Bilski also didn't return calls for comment.

An original sentencing date in February was canceled because of inclimate weather.