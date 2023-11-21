Rochester man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2022 crash that killed woman

Nov. 20—ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 48 months in prison for an

April 2022 traffic crash that killed 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez

following a Monday, Nov. 20, hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

Deng Tong Kwel pleaded guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that allowed Kwel to stay out of custody until his sentencing hearing on Monday. Judge Christa Daily accepted the plea deal and sentenced Kwel to four years in prison, in accordance with Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

With good time, Kwel will be released on supervised probation in 36 months.

Kwel was traveling southbound on East Circle Drive Northeast in a silver 2006 Mitsubishi Galant April 11, 2022, when he lost control of his vehicle which eventually rolled multiple times before crashing into a Dodge Caravan driven by Gomez.

Gomez was declared dead at the scene.

In a statement to the court, Gomez's mother described her as cheerful and caring.

"She had big dreams and was working hard to achieve them," the mother's statement read.

Kwel's lawyer, Kenneth Udoibok, told the court that Kwel was rushing to pick up his girlfriend so Kwel could go shopping for himself and his sick mother.

"Going to prison is not going to bring (Gomez) back," Udoibok said in court.

Kwel told the court he hoped the prison sentence would be a learning experience and that the sentence would not define his future.

"This act does not define you, stuff happens," Judge Daily said in court, adding that there is a price to be paid for Kwel's actions.

According to the criminal complaint:

Multiple witnesses, dash cam footage and a forensic mapping of the scene showed that Kwel passed multiple vehicles and lost control of his vehicle, swerving back and forth before hitting the other vehicle. Law enforcement estimates Tong was traveling between about 90 miles per hour.

Kwel told a Rochester Police Department investigator that the alignment on his car is bad and he had hit the edge of dirt in the median and he lost control when he tried to get his vehicle back on the road. Kwel told the investigator he wasn't aware that he hit another vehicle.

The investigator noted that Kwel's front tires did not show any uneven wear and the dealer who sold Kwel the vehicle had aligned it before the sale on Aug. 6, 2021.