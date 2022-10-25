Rochester man sentenced to 60 days jail for drunken March crash that injured Byron woman

Oct. 24—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced to 60 days in jail in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for a

March 2022 crash that injured a Byron woman

.

Quinn Michael Pribyl, 24, pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, as part of s plea deal that dismissed several other charges related to the incident.

In addition to his jail time, District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Pribyl to be on supervised probation for four years following his release and not to use or possess firearms, explosives, alcohol or illegal drugs. Pribyl must also undergo a chemical and mental assessment and submit to drug testing.

According to court documents:

Pribyl had been driving a 2013 Honda Pilot when he ran a red light and struck a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by a Byron woman at the intersection of Second Street and 14th Avenue.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Pribyl did not stop following the crash and was located by law enforcement at his residence shortly after the incident.