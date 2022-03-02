Rochester man sentenced to 9 years in prison for cocaine possession

Mar. 2—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, to more than nine years in state prison after law enforcement found more than 200 grams of cocaine in his Northwest Rochester home last spring.

Loc Huu Truong, 39, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Jacob Allen to 110 months in state prison. He receives credit for two days he has already served.

Truong pleaded guilty in November 2021 to first-degree drug possession.

He was arrested along with 39-year-old Susan Douangmichit in April 2021 after approximately 278 grams of cocaine and its packing were found spread around a home in 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest by members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Douangmichit pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court. to fifth-degree drug possession. She was sentenced the same day to two years of supervised probation. The sentence is a stay of adjudication.