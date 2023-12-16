Rochester man sentenced to 90 months for shooting teen boy

Dec. 15—ROCHESTER — A 68-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to 90 months in prison for shooting a 15-year-old Rochester boy in March 2022.

Steven Allen Hart appeared before Judge Lisa Hayne on Friday, Dec. 15, for sentencing. A jury convicted Hart of first- and second-degree assault, both felonies, in October.

Hart was credited with four days for time served.

According to the court records:

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Third Avenue Southeast and 6 1/2 Street just before 6 p.m. March 13, 2022, to find a teenage boy who had been shot in the leg. The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Medical staff told police the boy, now 17 years old, was expected to survive.

While officers were responding to the area of the shooting, Hart called dispatch to report that he had just shot someone.

The boy ran through Hart's backyard and when confronted by Hart, took out a pocket knife. Hart then told the boy he would shoot him before doing so.