Rochester man sentenced in criminal sexual conduct case

Jul. 16—A Rochester man was sentenced to more than two decades in state prison after being convicted of two felony sexual assault charges.

Scott Wade Ramey, 57, was found guilty by an Olmsted County District Court jury on March 31, 2021, of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was sentenced Friday morning by Judge Kathy Wallace on the first-degree charge to 280 months, or more than 23 years, in state prison. A sentence was not imposed on the third-degree charge. Ramey will receive credit for 191 days he has already served. His prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of conditional release.

A 20-year-old woman reported in December 2020 that she was sexually assaulted at least eight times by Ramey in the weeks before.

Following the jury's findings, defense attorneys for Ramey filed a motion in May to acquit Ramey on both counts citing inconsistencies in the woman's statements that she gave to police and then made in court during the trial.

The motion stated there was insufficient evidence to prove "Ramey used a dangerous weapon with the intent of causing (the woman) to submit to the assaults and used force or coercion to "accomplish penetration."

Prosecutors opposed the motion, stating that the woman's "uncontroverted testimony established each element of the offenses charged."