Rochester man sentenced in hotel standoff

Dec. 8—A Rochester man was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at a Southeast Rochester hotel in August.

Nathan Joel Titus, 40, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Joseph Chase to five years of supervised probation. Titus also was sentenced to 106 days in jail — time he already served.

The sentence is a stay of imposition.

—

Rochester man charged with two felonies following hotel standoff

—

Rochester man charged in hotel stand-off pleads guilty to assault charge

—

Update: Man arrested as five-hour standoff at Southeast Rochester hotel ends with no injuries

Titus pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A second felony charge as well as a gross misdemeanor charge and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed at sentencing Tuesday.

Titus was arrested Monday, Aug. 2, following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast.

Police were called shortly before 3 p.m. that day after receiving numerous 911 calls. One of the calls appeared to come from one of the hotel rooms and dispatchers could only hear a woman screaming "stop" and "get off me" while music played in the background, according to the criminal complaint. The hotel manager reported hearing a woman inside one the hotel rooms, where a disturbance had been reported, saying "you don't need to point the gun in my face."

Following Titus' arrest, a 35-year-old woman who was in the hotel room told police the two had gotten into an argument and that Titus allegedly struck her with a broken broom stick. Court records indicate the woman had large marks on her legs and scratch marks on a shin and her left wrist.