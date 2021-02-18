Rochester man sentenced to just over 3 years for apartment shooting

Feb. 18—The second co-defendant in the August 2019 shooting that paralyzed another man was sentenced Thursday to a little more than three years in state prison for his involvement.

Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 28, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday, Judge Jacob Allen sentenced Abdullahi to 41 months in state prison. Abdullahi receives credit for 528 days he has already served.

—

Updated: 146 months for Rochester apartment shooting

—

Family of paralyzed man frustrated with plea deal for shooter

—

Pair arrested in apartment shooting charged with attempted first-degree murder

As is the case for most sentences in Minnesota, Abdullahi will serve 2/3 of his sentence in prison and the remaining 1/3 on supervised release, assuming there are no disciplinary offenses while he is in prison. There remains slightly less than 10 months left on his in-prison sentence.

Abdullahi had originally been charged with four felonies in connection to the Aug. 7, 2019, shooting at the Meadow Park Apartments complex, 1430 Fourth Ave. SE, that left a 25-year-old man a quadriplegic in need of round-the-clock medical care.

Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Joseph Rosholt noted that the victim objected to the plea deal in this case.

Offering an explanation for the sentence, Rosholt said there were concerns about the ability to introduce the victim's testimony at trial as there were extensive legal arguments about whether a deposition taken remotely would be allowed as evidence. Rosholt also noted that all evidence indicated that codefendant Iman Iman was the shooter and that there was no indication that Abdullahi fired any shots.

Leyla Shire, the victim's sister, wrote in an email that the case doesn't give the family any justice.

"It doesn't bring us any closure or give us a sense of justice," she wrote. "Iman and Abdullahi will both get out in a few years. They get to walk away from all hurt and trauma they caused my family. We have to continue living with this trauma and its damage."

Story continues

Iman, 27, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to a charge of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm. Four other felonies were dismissed at sentencing. Iman was sentenced by Judge Joseph Chase to 146 months in state prison.

The family ofv ictim expressed their frustrations at the plea deal and subsequent sentence. The family urged Chase to not accept the plea deal that was presented.

The victim's family decided not to speak at Thursday's sentencing.

"We decided not to speak because we felt like we weren't being heard or that our voices mattered to the judge or the county attorney's office. My family and I poured our hearts out to the judge last time at Iman's sentencing hearing," Shire wrote. "And in the end, the judge decided that Iman deserved a second chance. He even went as far as saying Iman didn't mean to kill my brother. To hear those words from a judge after listening to all the trauma my family and I went through was disheartening."