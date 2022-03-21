Rochester man sentenced on murder charge in Wisconsin

Mar. 21—ALMA, Wis. — The Rochester man charged with murder in Wisconsin for the death of his former caregiver has been sentenced to three decades in state prison for the 50-year-old woman's death.

Randall Q. Merrick, 50, was sentenced Friday, March 18, 2022, in Buffalo County Circuit Court in Wisconsin to 30 years in state prison followed by 20 years of supervision.

Merrick pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2021, to first-degree reckless homicide. The charge had been amended, as Merrick was originally charged June 17, 2020, with first-degree intentional homicide. Merrick had also been charged with hiding a corpse but the charge was dismissed at sentencing.

Beth Johnson, 50, was last seen on Christmas Day 2016. Her body was found in Blaine, Minn., in June 2020, a week after Merrick was charged with her murder.

The criminal complaint stated that Merrick killed Johnson sometime between Dec. 25, 2016, and March 12, 2017, in Buffalo County, and that it was an act of domestic abuse. Merrick hid or buried Johnson's body sometime during that time period.

Johnson was last seen alive Dec. 25, 2016, in her home in the village of Nelson. She and Merrick dated years earlier, but at the time of her disappearance, the two were roommates and Johnson acted as a caregiver for Merrick, according to court records.

Merrick was arrested in June 2020 in Rochester. He had been held on $1 million bail since June 24, 2020.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led the coordination of the arrest and drafting of the search warrant. The investigation is also led by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Anoka Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.