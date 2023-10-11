Rochester man sentenced to over 17 years in prison for 2020 murder

Oct. 11—ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon and severely wounding another.

Ty'Jhuan Davis Anderson appeared before Judge Christa Daily Wednesday, Oct. 11, after pleading guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder without intent, first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and illegally possessing a firearm, all felonies.

Daily sentenced Anderson in accordance with a plea deal that capped his prison sentence at 210 months total.

Senior Attorney for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office Joseph Rosholt said in court that while no prison sentence can adequately address the life lost, Anderson's sentence does meet the state's "need for retribution."

Anderson's sister, Shamanika Sanders, asked Anderson to use his time behind bars as an opportunity to grow and be a better role model to his two children.

"He took a son away from his parents, a brother away from his sisters," she said in court. She also asked him to take responsibility for his actions.

"You've taken a lot and it's time to give back," Sanders said.

Anderson's lawyer, public defender Graham Henry, told the court that Anderson's father went to prison around Anderson's age, as well.

"Starting to repeat that cycle is one of (Anderson's) biggest regrets," Henry told the court, adding Anderson plans to use his time in prison to attend barber school.

For his part, Anderson apologized to both Gordon's family and his own.

"No matter what happens today, I'm going to do my best," Anderson said in court.

Daily credited Anderson with 426 days for time served. With good time, Anderson will be out of prison in a little over a decade.

Anderson was given 60 months for his gun possession charge, 134 months for his assault charge and 210 months for his murder charge, which will run concurrent with each other.

He was convicted of felony first-degree aggravated robbery in 2018, which made him ineligible possess a firearm.

According to court documents:

Rochester police were called during the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2020, for a report of a shooting at the Villages at Essex Park. Police received a report that two people had been shot in the hallway. Police said the shooting appeared to have resulted from some type of fight or disagreement. Reports indicated that the two men and the shooter knew each other.

Gordon was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he was pronounced dead. Court records indicate Gordon was shot in the head and in his back. A 20-year-old man also shot by Anderson was critically injured, but his condition was upgraded to stable. He suffered a gunshot wound to his forehead and his upper right chest.

Police found multiple shell casings in the stairway between the first and second floors of one of the apartment buildings as well as casings near one of the main entrances. Police later located a black pistol in a storm drain nearby. Anderson was seen in a Snapchat video from that night "drinking heavily and brandishing a pistol that appears to be identical to the pistol located outside of Essex Park."

A warrant for Anderson's arrest was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. On March 5, 2021, the U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson at a residence in Hennepin County.