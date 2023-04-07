Rochester man sentenced to over 2 years for attacking juvenile with machete

Apr. 7—ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old Rochester man was given 27 months in prison during a Thursday, April 6, 2023, hearing in Olmsted County District Court for assaulting a juvenile with a machete.

Jacob George Bale was charged with several felonies in three separate cases involving fighting the father of a missing female juvenile, attacking a male juvenile and posting a nude photo of a male juvenile on the internet.

Bale pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for the machete attack and to second-degree assault and depriving parental rights in the case of the missing girl, all felonies, as part of a plea deal that dismissed several other charges in those cases and dismissed a felony charge related to posting the male's picture without his consent.

District Judge Christa Daily, stayed a 33 month sentence in the case against the father of the missing girl and ordered Bale to undergo chemical dependency treatment and a mental health evaluation while on supervised probation for five years.

Daily also credited Bale with 162 days for time served.

According to court documents:

Bale, then a juvenile, hit another boy in the head with a machete on Oct. 12, 2022, in response to an altercation regarding missing jewelry from Bale's grandmother.

Bale was also spotted with a missing 15-year-old juvenile female Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, by the juvenile female's father and his friend.

Bale turned 18 years old on October 21, 2022.

When the father and friend spotted the pair, the father attempted to grab his daughter but she pulled away and fled. The father chased after his daughter and eventually tackled her.

Bale allegedly fought with the father as the father was attempting to restrain his daughter. Bale allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the father.

When a Rochester police officer arrived on scene and asked Bale to remove his hands from his pockets he fled.

RPD reported earlier that Bale was found in a wooded area with the help of a K9 unit and a drone.